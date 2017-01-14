Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman tell 'Big Little Lies' on HBO
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman tell 'Big Little Lies' on HBO Miniseries based on bestselling novel is due Feb. 19. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ix95AJ HBO's miniseries adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel, a murder mystery wrapped up in a story about five women, all moms of first-graders, is due Feb. 19. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, both executive producers, star in the project, along with Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and ZoA Kravitz. When she read the novel, "I saw myself in various stages of motherhood all through my life," Witherspoon, who optioned the project, told TV critics Saturday.
