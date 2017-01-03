Quick Bites: New coffee spot, crab feed, new Snack Shack and Spadaro Awards.
She has precisely that with new Castle Rock Coffee , which opened three weeks ago next to Toro Cafe on Highway 68. It enjoys lots of traffic in both directions, and no business really like it out there along the Monterey-Salinas corridor. "Keep everything in our little community," DeGiorgio says.
