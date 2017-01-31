Portola Hotel and Spa files suit against Monterey over common-area improvements

The De Anza Ballroom is one of the areas of contention in the lawsuit filed against Monterey by the Portola Hotel and Spa. Monterey >> At the heart of a lawsuit filed this week by the Portola Hotel and Spa against the city of Monterey is a dispute about which party is responsible for maintenance and improvements to the ballroom and common areas shared by the two parties.

