North Korea's claim on ICBM test plausible - experts

North Korea has been working through 2016 on developing components for an intercontinental ballistic missile , making the isolated nation's claim that it was close to a test-launch plausible, international weapons experts said on Monday. North Korea has been testing rocket engines and heat-shields for an ICBM while developing the technology to guide a missile after re-entry into the atmosphere following a lift-off, the experts said.

