Monterey looks to control emergency shelter placement
Monterey >> City officials on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution directing the city Planning Commission to designate commercial and industrial districts as the only districts where a future Emergency Shelter Overlay District could be built. That decision came after the council opted to put the formal action of adopting the recommendation from the planning commission to rezone the originally-proposed area on hold.
