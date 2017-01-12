Monterey: Dennis the Menace park to c...

Monterey: Dennis the Menace park to close for sidewalk repair

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> Dennis the Menace Playground will close for about two months as crews work on sidewalk upgrades starting Jan. 23. “Winter is the best season to get this done,” said Lori Lynn Williamson, Monterey's construction project manager, in a press release. “Our most popular playground will be even better when the work is completed.” The city plans to reopen the playground March 18, the beginning of spring break, though weather impacts could delay the date.

