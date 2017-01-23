Monterey considers SF firm for former...

Monterey considers SF firm for former Balesteri property.

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Detractors of the city of Monterey's leasing policies, which were overhauled in 2015, have warned of chains like Hooters, McDonald's and Starbucks displacing local businesses on Fisherman's Wharf-a claim city staff and Councilmember Alan Haffa have dismissed as hyperbole. Now the City Council has started negotiations with the owner of Louie Linguini's and the souvenir shop After the Quake, both on Cannery Row, to take over the Fisherman's Wharf property long held by Sam Balesteri until he was evicted on Dec. 15. SFO Forecast Inc. was one of six companies that submitted proposals to the city for the property.

