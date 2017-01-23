Monterey bishop: Green power protects...

Monterey bishop: Green power protects the environment and the poor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Monterey County Herald

MONTEREY >> Of the 21 jurisdictions eligible to participate in a regional energy initiative, only Sand City and Hollister have shown reluctance to join in the efforts. Now top Catholic clerics in the area are urging parishioners to contact their elected officials and ask them to support the Monterey Bay Community Power project, an effort to form a new power agency to provide electricity for residents in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 3 hr Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec '16 Disgusted 6
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC