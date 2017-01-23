Monterey bishop: Green power protects the environment and the poor
MONTEREY >> Of the 21 jurisdictions eligible to participate in a regional energy initiative, only Sand City and Hollister have shown reluctance to join in the efforts. Now top Catholic clerics in the area are urging parishioners to contact their elected officials and ask them to support the Monterey Bay Community Power project, an effort to form a new power agency to provide electricity for residents in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.
