Monterey adds nine firefighter recrui...

Monterey adds nine firefighter recruits to its ranks

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> After long serving not only its own city but neighboring cities Pacific Grove, Carmel and Sand City, the Monterey Fire Department is finally beefing up its firefighting staff. Nine firefighter recruits have recently been added to its ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 17 hr BIKSU 4
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 1 Herting bad 88
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec 9 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov '16 Cjay22 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,934 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC