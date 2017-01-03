Monterey adds nine firefighter recruits to its ranks
Monterey >> After long serving not only its own city but neighboring cities Pacific Grove, Carmel and Sand City, the Monterey Fire Department is finally beefing up its firefighting staff. Nine firefighter recruits have recently been added to its ranks.
