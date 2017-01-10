Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca Will Be Managed By SCRAMP For At Least The Next Three Years

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017 - The Monterey County Board of Supervisors today voted to accept County Staff's recommendation to provide a three-year management agreement to the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula to ensure a robust 2017 racing season goes unimpeded and planning for the 2018 season may continue. The management agreement confirms that SCRAMP continues as the day-to-day management arm for the Monterey County-owned facility that SCRAMP built in 1957.

