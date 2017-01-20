Local women head to march on Washington The Salinas Californian caught up with two local women who are marching in Washington D.C. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kaiiNm A day after the swearing in of Donald J. Trump and the myriad of inauguration festivities, as many as a quarter of a million people are expected to participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington. While there are an estimated 600 sister marches - including one at CSUMB - being held across the country, Washington, D.C. is the mecca of political activity, a new administration, and a march that many have deemed historic.

