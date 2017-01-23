Inaugural unites participants in prot...

Inaugural unites participants in protests on Peninsula and in Salinas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Constitutional law professor and ACLU activist Mickey Welsh has attendees raise their hands and take a oath to protect the Constitution while speaking during The Peoples Rally for Unity and Equality in response to Trump's inauguration at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Carmel on Friday. John McCleary walks through a hall filled with signs during The Peoples Rally for Unity and Equality in response to Trump's inauguration at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Carmel on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 3 hr Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec '16 Disgusted 6
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC