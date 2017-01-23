Inaugural unites participants in protests on Peninsula and in Salinas
Constitutional law professor and ACLU activist Mickey Welsh has attendees raise their hands and take a oath to protect the Constitution while speaking during The Peoples Rally for Unity and Equality in response to Trump's inauguration at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Carmel on Friday. John McCleary walks through a hall filled with signs during The Peoples Rally for Unity and Equality in response to Trump's inauguration at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Carmel on Friday.
