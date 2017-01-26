Hbo Premieres New Original Series "Big Little Lies"

HBO announced the debut of its new original production, Big Little Lies , on Sunday, February 19th at 21:00 hrs AST*, exclusively on HBO. The series stars Oscar-winning actresses Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman , along with a stellar cast including Shailene Woodley, ZoA Kravitz, Alexander SkarsgA rd and Adam Scott.

