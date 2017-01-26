Guides and volunteers cover county-wi...

Guides and volunteers cover county-wide area for 2017 homeless census

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Homeless census volunteer Erik Rice logged two homeless in his count after finding evidence of a recent camp under the Highway 1 and Monte Road bridges at the Salinas River north of Marina early Wednesday. Seaside >> Before the sun had come up Wednesday about 100 volunteers had gathered into teams and dispersed throughout Monterey County for the arduous task of accurately counting the current homeless population .

