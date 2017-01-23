From Inspiration to Creation: Staying...

From Inspiration to Creation: Staying As Close to a Concept Car As Possible

As anyone who follows the automotive industry knows, going from concept to production is an arduous process. How many times have you seen a production car hit the road looking only vaguely reminiscent of the concept on which it was based? As automotive journalists Bradley Hasemeyer and Adrian Simpson tour the quaint seaside town of Monterey, California, in a Range Rover Evoque, they make note of how closely the design of the crossover matches the concept on which it was based.

