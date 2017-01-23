For $8,000, This Startup Will Fill Your Veins With Young People's Blood
To Jesse Karmazin, blood is a drug. His startup, a company called Ambrosia based in Monterey, California, is currently enrolling people in the first US clinical trial designed to find out what happens when the veins of adults are filled with the blood of young people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Disgusted
|6
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC