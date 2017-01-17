Flooding, outages possible in Monterey County with strong rain, wind in forecast
Jackie Barraza and her husband Richard survey the huge drop off at the Carmel River mouth and piles of driftwood along the shoreline on Carmel River State Beach on Tuesday. Monterey >> After a short respite from inclement weather, forecasters expect rain to return to the Monterey Peninsula on Wednesday as the first of a series of storms comes on from the Pacific.
