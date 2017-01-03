FBISD names new campus, district leaders
Rodney Chant is the new director of athletics; Damian Viltz is the new executive director of facilities and operations; Robert Scamardo is the new legal counsel; and Jason Soileau is the new principal of Arizona Fleming Elementary. Rodney Chant is coming to FBISD from Pasadena ISD, where he currently serves as the director of athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC