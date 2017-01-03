FBISD names new campus, district leaders

Rodney Chant is the new director of athletics; Damian Viltz is the new executive director of facilities and operations; Robert Scamardo is the new legal counsel; and Jason Soileau is the new principal of Arizona Fleming Elementary. Rodney Chant is coming to FBISD from Pasadena ISD, where he currently serves as the director of athletics.

