FBISD names new campus, district leaders

32 min ago Read more: Fort Bend Star

Rodney Chant is the new director of athletics; Damian Viltz is the new executive director of facilities and operations; Robert Scamardo is the new legal counsel; and Jason Soileau is the new principal of Arizona Fleming Elementary. Rodney Chant is coming to FBISD from Pasadena ISD, where he currently serves as the director of athletics.

