Draft desal project environmental rev...

Draft desal project environmental review released, new analysis reaches same core conclusions

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> Nearly two years after a previous draft was issued, the state Public Utilities Commission has finally released a revised draft environmental review document for California American Water's proposed Monterey Peninsula desalination project. While the document is considerably larger and includes new studies and analysis, the core conclusions reached by its predecessor are essentially the same: an “alternative” proposal combining a smaller North Marina desal plant with the Pure Water Monterey groundwater replenishment project is environmentally preferrable, even when compared to the Deep Water Desal and People's Moss Landing Desal projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Tue Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 1 Herting bad 88
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 12 at 3:31PM PST

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC