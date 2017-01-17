College debt poses big challenge to w...

College debt poses big challenge to would-be entrepreneurs

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Star Tribune

Catherine Berendsohn, shown here in her parents' house in Miami in December, discovered that student debt prevented her from getting the money she needed to grow her own business. Saddled with $40,000 in college loans, Catherine Berendsohn, 29, struggled to get a web design business off the ground after graduating from Florida State University in 2010.

