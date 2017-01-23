Cardinal alum works at today's inauguration

"I'll never be able to do this again - this doesn't happen every day!" Goering remarked about his tour of the Inaugural Parade reviewing stand and the inaugural platform on the Capitol's west front in Washington, D.C. Goering is one of several hundred handpicked military members selected to be among the ranks of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Among other Inaugural events, which kicked off Tuesday, Goering is there today - serving his country and the nation's highest office.

