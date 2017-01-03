California Roots Music & Arts Festival Finalizes 2017 Lineup
The 8th annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival will take place May 26 - 28 at Monterey County Fair and Event Center in Monterey, California. Following two previous rounds of lineup announcements, organizers have unveiled the final slate of performers for this year's event.
