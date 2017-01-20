2017 Trackday Directory: Deadline To Submit Information, Schedules Is February 13
Roadracing World Publishing is now accepting schedule submissions from racing organizations, trackday organizers and riding school operators for the 2017 season. Schedules submitted will be published in the Calendar section of Roadracing World magazine and the Events Calendar section of Roadracingworld.com as soon as possible after they are received.
