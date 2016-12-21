Where Ita s At: The winter kicks off with music to warm a room

Winter is technically here! Dec. 21 was the Winter Solstice and thankfully from here on out the days will lengthen and we'll be that much closer to brighter times ahead. That is one thing we can all agree on! Since we're a culturally diverse nation, I'll take care to acknowledge everyone's winter celebration by saying Happy Holidays! The other consistent winter reality is that all the big concerts, parties, crafts fairs and assorted other Christmas-style events have generally come and gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.