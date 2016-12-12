Video: HBO's - Big Little Lies' set in Monterey
You can spot the unmistakable coastline of Monterey and Big Sur in the trailer for the HBO limited series "Big Little Lies" which filmed there last year. Eagle-eyed viewers will also see scenes filmed inside the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC