Seaside basin groundwater replenishment project public review period opens
Monterey >> A proposed Central Coast water board order allowing advanced treatment of wastewater and injection into the Seaside basin by the Pure Water Monterey groundwater replenishment project is under a public review period through Jan. 20, ahead of an early March public hearing. According to a notice from the Central Coast water board, the draft order is designed to “protect water quality and enhance the Seaside basin aquifer's beneficial uses, especially drinking water,” and includes draft wastewater discharge requirements and a draft monitoring and reporting plan for discharges of “highly treated recycled water” into the Seaside basin.
