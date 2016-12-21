Road Report: Delays expected during w...

Road Report: Delays expected during work on 101 between Gonzales and Greenfield

19 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

MONTEREY COUNTY >> The coming week is that time after Christmas when families are traveling back home from visiting relatives in order to celebrate the New Year. For those driving on the Peninsula roads next week, the following are some construction areas to be mindful of between Tuesday and Friday unless otherwise noted: Utility work will be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. along Highway 1 between Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Anderson Canyon Bridge.

