Rarely seen killer whales shown feeding on shark off the Central Coast
A drone captured this scene of a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 whales and two babies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC