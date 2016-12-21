Rain and colder temps return to Monterey Peninsula for weekend

Monterey County >> Another rain storm headed down from the north is expected to reach the Monterey Peninsula by midday Friday, just in time to potentially cause problems for Christmas holiday travelers with its moisture and colder temperatures. “It's not a tremendous amount of rain but it looks like it could come all at once and move quickly through the area,” said Mark Strudley, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

