Presidio police officer arrested on child sexual assault charges.
A police officer at the Presidio of Monterey is expected to appear in a Santa Cruz courtroom on Wednesday morning to be arraigned on seven felony charges of sexual acts with a minor, including a lewd act with a child under age 14, oral copulation with a minor under age 10, and aggravated sexual assault of a minor. Barney Joseph Ramnauth was arrested by Santa Cruz sheriff's deputies after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 2. He appeared in court on Dec. 9 and asked Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Timothy Volkmann to postpone his arraignment to Dec. 14. The hearing was set for 8:15 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC