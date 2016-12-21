Presidio police officer arrested on child sexual assault charges.

A police officer at the Presidio of Monterey is expected to appear in a Santa Cruz courtroom on Wednesday morning to be arraigned on seven felony charges of sexual acts with a minor, including a lewd act with a child under age 14, oral copulation with a minor under age 10, and aggravated sexual assault of a minor. Barney Joseph Ramnauth was arrested by Santa Cruz sheriff's deputies after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 2. He appeared in court on Dec. 9 and asked Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Timothy Volkmann to postpone his arraignment to Dec. 14. The hearing was set for 8:15 am.

