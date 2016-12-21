Pacific Grove, Monterey receive $4.4 million for storm water project
Water flows from a storm drain into the Monterey Bay at an outfall near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Monday. Pacific Grove >> With the recent abundance of rainfall, the timing couldn't be better for the $4.4 million grant received last week by the city of Pacific Grove to help control storm water runoff into the Monterey Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Marina mayora s race: Incumbent Bruce Delgado v...
|Nov '16
|Seattle Doug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC