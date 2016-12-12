Murder suspect, hiding in Mexico for ...

Murder suspect, hiding in Mexico for 8 years, will finally face trial in Monterey County

Monday Dec 12

It took eight years, more than three law enforcement agencies in two countries, and a lot of cooperation for a man suspected of the killing of a Marina woman in 2008 to finally face trial. Victor Cabrera was arraigned Friday, after being extradited from Mexico where he had been hiding for the past eight years.

