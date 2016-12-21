Monterey County and Marina Coast argu...

Monterey County and Marina Coast argue over water.

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A fight over water has put the Marina Coast Water District at odds with the soon-to-be-created Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Both sides accuse the other of a power grab by including the Monterey sub-basin in their proposals to create state mandated groundwater sustainability agencies.

