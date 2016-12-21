Mike Hale, The Grub Hunter: Getting i...

Mike Hale, The Grub Hunter: Getting in sync with cider

Tuesday Dec 13

To include the children in family celebrations, my parents always put aside some sparkling cider, that cloying cliche of a beverage bottled to mimic Champagne. A recent trip to the Basque Country in Spain brought to mind that childhood indignity, and quickly erased any of my prejudices.

