Measure X paves way for new trail network from Monterey to Marina.
Now that it's officially a TAMC project, FORTAG co-founder Scott Waltz says the focus will shift from a more conceputal phase to deciding which stages of the trail network get built first. Now that it's officially a TAMC project, FORTAG co-founder Scott Waltz says the focus will shift from a more conceputal phase to deciding which stages of the trail network get built first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC