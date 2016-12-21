Measure X paves way for new trail network from Monterey to Marina.

Now that it's officially a TAMC project, FORTAG co-founder Scott Waltz says the focus will shift from a more conceputal phase to deciding which stages of the trail network get built first. Now that it's officially a TAMC project, FORTAG co-founder Scott Waltz says the focus will shift from a more conceputal phase to deciding which stages of the trail network get built first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.