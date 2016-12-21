First Night Monterey pays tribute to ...

First Night Monterey pays tribute to the first moon of 2017

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Jacy McMillan, 10, adjusts her homemade New Years Eve hat during the start of First Night Monterey celebrations in front of Colton Hall in downtown Monterey during last year's event. Not only is First Night Monterey one of the most exciting and inclusive New Year's Eve celebrations on the Central Coast, but it's also impressive for its longevity, now in its 24th year of presenting a family-friendly, alcohol-free environment in historic downtown Monterey for locals and visitors alike.

