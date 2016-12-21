Best of Out & About, Dec. 30, 2016

Best of Out & About, Dec. 30, 2016

Calling all central coast brides for the most Wonderful Winter Wedding Expo with over 65 wedding exhibitors creating a place to shop for all of your wedding and reception needs in one location on Sunday, Jan. 8 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Seaside-Monterey Embassy suits on 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd. in Monterey. Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 online.

