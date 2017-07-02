Biker badly hurt in overnight collision with car in Green Co.
Officials in Green County are trying to figure out why a car and motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning on WIS-11. According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, at 12:45 a.m. a 33-year-old woman from Monroe driving a Ford Focus eastbound crossed the center and collided with a 26-year-old man from Warren, Ill.
