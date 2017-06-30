Storm damage causes trail closures in southern Wisconsin
A storm with heavy rain and high winds that moved through southwestern and south central Wisconsin Wednesday night resulted in significant tree and flood damage on both the Sugar River and Badger state trails as well as trails at Wyalusing and Lake Kegonsa state parks. The Sugar River trail is closed in its entirety, from New Glarus to Brodhead, until further notice.
