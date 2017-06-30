Storm damage causes trail closures in...

Storm damage causes trail closures in southern Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: State of Wisconsin

A storm with heavy rain and high winds that moved through southwestern and south central Wisconsin Wednesday night resulted in significant tree and flood damage on both the Sugar River and Badger state trails as well as trails at Wyalusing and Lake Kegonsa state parks. The Sugar River trail is closed in its entirety, from New Glarus to Brodhead, until further notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever happened to maverick Mar '17 lookin for mav 1
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC