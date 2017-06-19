Former area minister charged in Wisconsin with assault

A former area minister was arrested earlier this month in Waterford, Wisconsin after officials allege he was part of a sting operation in which he believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex. Scott A. Nesbitt, 48, of Monroe, Wisconsin, was charged June 10 with attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.