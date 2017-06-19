Former area minister charged in Wisconsin with assault
A former area minister was arrested earlier this month in Waterford, Wisconsin after officials allege he was part of a sting operation in which he believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex. Scott A. Nesbitt, 48, of Monroe, Wisconsin, was charged June 10 with attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whatever happened to maverick
|Mar '17
|lookin for mav
|1
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC