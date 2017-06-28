Courtesy: James Cassidy, taken on Highway 69 near Cold Springs Rd. in Monroe
The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado touched town between Monroe and Monticello along Hwy 69. It all happened just before 7 pm Tuesday evening. Emergency Management reports roof damage and power polls snapped along Hwy 69. NWS officials will be on site on Wednesday to survey the damage and determine whether it was caused by an actual tornado or straight-line winds.
