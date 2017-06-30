Christ Kneubuehl, Twin Lakes, WI/Brod...

Christ Kneubuehl, Twin Lakes, WI/Brodhead, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Christ E. Kneubuehl, age 56, of Twin Lakes, WI, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, of an apparent heart attack during an armed robbery at Culver's in Madison, WI. He was born on December 24, 1960 in Monroe, WI, the son of Christ E. and Georgina Kneubuehl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever happened to maverick Mar '17 lookin for mav 1
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC