Bring the family to the Rock County D...

Bring the family to the Rock County Dairy Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: CSI Media

Life has come full circle for Dana and Matt Brandl, at least when it comes to their families and dairy breakfasts. Their parents were in the spotlight in 2007 as the Karlens hosted the Green County affair while the Brandls entertained at the Rock County event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever happened to maverick Mar '17 lookin for mav 1
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC