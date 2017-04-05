Public record for April 5, 2017

Public record for April 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

MATT D. LOWMAN , 51, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of battery and first degree recklessly endangering safety. --ANTHONY M. CARDONA , 33, of 332 Center Ave., Janesville, at 12:59 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of probation violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever happened to maverick Mar '17 lookin for mav 1
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC