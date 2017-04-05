Public record for April 5, 2017
MATT D. LOWMAN , 51, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of battery and first degree recklessly endangering safety. --ANTHONY M. CARDONA , 33, of 332 Center Ave., Janesville, at 12:59 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whatever happened to maverick
|Mar '17
|lookin for mav
|1
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC