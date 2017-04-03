Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin
In this Feb. 27, 2017, photo, wheels of Grand Cru Surchoix cheese sit on spruce planks to age for nine months at the Emmi Roth USA production plant in Monroe, Wis. The company won the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2016 for the cheese and since then has seen an increase in sales of the cheese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whatever happened to maverick
|Mar 21
|lookin for mav
|1
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC