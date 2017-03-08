Hundreds give feta shot at cheese con...

Hundreds give feta shot at cheese contest

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 8, 2017 Read more: Lowell Sun

The national cheese spotlight this week turns to Wisconsin -- where else? -- as judges get ready to sniff, taste and touch thousands of samples in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. The national contest alternates each year with the world cheese-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whatever happened to maverick Mar 21 lookin for mav 1
News Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13) Jun '16 Stanley Stenchmouth 270
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
News FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14) Sep '14 HAM 12345 3
Brianna schneberger?? (May '14) May '14 Looking 1
local hospital (Feb '14) Feb '14 guest 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Monroe, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC