Two Monroe students killed in crash
The two who died were students at Monroe High School. A teenage girl who was the third passenger in the same vehicle is in critical condition at University Hospital in Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
|will pay to coon hunt on your private land for ... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC