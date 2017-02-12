Monroe teen injured in early Sunday morning accident in York
Green County authorities say an 18-year-old Monroe girl was injured in an early Sunday morning crash on Buckeye Road. A news release Sunday says Jennifer R. Wild was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash that investigators say was the result of her failing to negotiate a curve, veering off the road and hitting a utility pole.
