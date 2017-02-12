Family of teenager killed in Monroe car crash mourns the loss of their loved one
Family members of one of the Monroe teenagers killed in a car crash Friday is trying to cope with the loss of their loved one. "I keep waiting for him to walk up the steps, and say he's here, it's hard," said Carrie Wyss, the mother of Joesph Wyss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Muslim population fastest growing (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Stanley Stenchmouth
|270
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|FCC Releases Warning Notices to Several Radio A... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|HAM 12345
|3
|Brianna schneberger?? (May '14)
|May '14
|Looking
|1
|local hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|guest
|1
|will pay to coon hunt on your private land for ... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC