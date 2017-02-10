Bliss sells Monroe Times to Morris
Bliss Communications announced Wednesday that it has sold one of its newspaper groups, The Monroe Times, to Southern media company Morris Multimedia. Sidney H. Bliss, president of Bliss Communications, the parent company of The Gazette and WCLO and WJVL radio stations, announced the sale to Monroe Times staff Wednesday at the newspaper's offices.
